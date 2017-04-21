Don’t mind this little lady, she’s just a squirrel with an ice cream addiction

Putter the squirrel has a bit of an #icecreamproblem.

The friendly rodent frequents Fantasy Isle Ice Cream and Mini Golf in Holden Beach, N.C., so much that its owners have taken to giving her two mini ice cream cones a day.

The squirrel started showing up last summer, the ice cream shop’s Scott Martin told The Associated Press, and now she’s become a regular — and the business’ mascot.

“She’s quite the little character,” said Martin. “She actually plays golf with the kids. She will run around the golf course and play with the golf balls. She’s a cute little mascot. We are blessed to have her.”





While Putter has a two-cone maximum serving policy — the Martins have signs discouraging patrons from feeding him more — there’s no doubt the feeling is probably mutual.