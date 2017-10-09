Meet Cascade, Columbia and Rainer: the Toledo Zoo’s newest, cutest cougar cubs

A trio of cougar cubs are delighting patrons at the Toledo Zoo. They are the facility’s newest animals, having arrived from Washington.

RELATED: They found this cougar stranded on a cliff and made a heart-pounding rescue with no time to spare

The cubs–two from the same litter, and one slightly older–were orphaned on the West Coast, and zookeepers were told there was a “human-wildlife conflict.”

Now, everybody at the Ohio zoo seems to be getting along just fine. The younger three-week-old sister-cubs, Cascade and Columbia, are being bottle-fed around the clock. Rainer, between 10 and 12 weeks old, has already progressed to solid food.





RELATED: After these cougars were rescued, officials at this zoo start nursing them back to health

The next steps will be for the trio to make a public debut together. Meanwhile, zoo-goers are invited to daily bottle-feedings to see in person just how adorable these cubs really are.