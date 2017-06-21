Meet Vladmir Kitten, who has been on quite the outdoor adventure

Vladmir Kitten is quite the well-traveled cat.

The adventuresome feline has been on the road since 2016 with his owners Cees and Madison Hofman. Last year, after the couple graduated, they decided to visit all 59 of the nation’s parks “in celebration of their achievements and the 100-year anniversary of the National Park Service” — with kitty in tow.

They documented the memories in a series of darling photos. Vlad himself changed a lot on the journey as well. Over the course of the journey, Vlad became leash-trained and knows how to hike down a trail.





The experience lasted several months, and was not without at least one mishap, according to Madison.

He snuck out of the RV when we were parked for lunch on the boundary of the Arctic Circle in Alaska. We didn’t realize he had gotten out of the rig for over an hour or so. We went out looking for him and didn’t find him for a while!

