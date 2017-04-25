Police discover more than 100 roosters in cockfighting ring bust

Police made one of the largest cockfighting ring busts in years when they discovered more than 100 roosters fighting for their lives in a Central California barn.

According to KFSN-TV, the Fresno County Sheriff’s department arrived during a fight that was attended by nearly 100 people, and inside the arena, they found countless cages as well as betting receipts.

At least one person was arrested on suspicion felony cruelty to animals. Since the raid, the Central California SPCA has been treating the injured animals.