Rapper Ray J and his wife returned from a trip to find their dog in critical condition

Rapper Ray J and his wife, Princess Love, returned from a vacation to find one of their dogs unconscious and in danger of dying.

When the couple left days earlier, they had some construction workers renovating their home. One of the workers put one of the couple’s malteses, Coco, in a closet, and apparently forgot to let her out.

Ray J and Love returned to find the dog unconscious after being left without food or water for an extended period of time.





Now, the dog faces a lifetime of kidney treatment, having suffered permanent organ damage.

No word on what Ray J or Love will do next about the situation, which set them back a cool $5,000 in vet bills, not to mention contributed to much heartbreak. TMZ reports that they have sent the bill to the construction company.