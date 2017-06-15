SeaWorld Orlando reveals the first photos of their new baby walrus, and it’s too cute to handle

SeaWorld Orlando has its first documented walrus birth, and an adorable one at that.

The Florida park announced that a 14-year-old female walrus named Kaboodle has given birth to a baby, sex not disclosed, on June 3.

While mom and offspring have not made their public appearance just yet, the theme park released a series of photos and a video on Facebook showing the baby with a full set of whiskers — just like mom.





Both male and female walruses have whiskers and tusks, according to the park. The former helps the animals find shellfish, a key food in their diet; the latter aids in defense and helps them cut through ice and get out of the water.

The park says the duo is under 24-hour care with its husbandry team “to ensure both mom and calf continue to thrive and bond together.”