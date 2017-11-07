Rare Animals

See the horrifying moment when a tiger nearly mauled a zookeeper to death

Warning: this video contains graphic footage.

A female zookeeper was merely trying to feed a Siberian tiger named Taifun when things went horrifyingly wrong.

The zookeeper at Kaliningrad Zoo in Russia entered the animal’s enclosure and the tiger went crazy — knocking her over and scratching at her face with his claws.

Taifun — or “Typhoon” — had never attacked before. It is either 15 or 16 years old, according to the Sun.


Fortunately, the woman was saved when onlookers and zoo-goers began yelling and trying to distract the massive mammal.

It worked. The zookeeper was able to escape into a back room. She is expected to survive the ordeal.

Clearly, there was miscommunication that led to the incident. The tiger was supposed to be contained in another part of its compound when the woman brought its food.

