Shark Week’s not over yet, apparently, as a Great White was spotted off the coast of Cape Cod

Shark Week is over, but a Great White was spotted off the coast of Cape Cod this week, just in time for “Sharknado 5.”

RELATED: A fisherman was stunned after he pulled up his line and found he had hooked a great white shark

The new sighting, caught in a video shot with a GoPro by Dr. Greg Skomal, gets up close and personal with the terrifying creature, CBS Boston reports.

According to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, the encounter occurred Monday off of Chatham, Mass.





RELATED: It’s turtle vs. shark as Mitch McConnell takes on a great white to see who can pass a healthcare bill the fastest

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.