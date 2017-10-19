The CIA tweets the story of a rejected bomb-sniffing puppy, and we can’t deal

A bomb-sniffing dog with no interest in sniffing for bombs has been let go from the force and the internet is falling in love with her. Meet Lulu:

We’re sad to announce that a few weeks into training, Lulu began to show signs that she wasn’t interested in detecting explosive odors. pic.twitter.com/c6lxHPfC09 — CIA (@CIA) October 18, 2017

The agency wrote posted an image of the pup with the caption, “she was clearly no longer enjoying herself.” In the photo, Lulu looks forlornly at the camera and we’re pretty sure she’s thinking something along the lines of “I’m over this.”

Lulu wasn’t interested in searching for explosives.

Even when motivated w food & play, she was clearly no longer enjoying herself. pic.twitter.com/puvhDk1tRX — CIA (@CIA) October 18, 2017

A few more posts from the agency chronicled Lulu’s decline into just being a regular puppy again, which is all we can ever expect of our dogs.





Our trainers’ top concern is physical & mental well-being of K9s.

They made difficult decision & did what’s best for Lulu: stop her training pic.twitter.com/Ss9y9LpE9q — CIA (@CIA) October 18, 2017

Thankfully, Lulu wasn’t abandoned because she wasn’t willing to sniff for things that might just blow her into kibbles and bits — her handler adopted her.

When a pup is removed or retires from our K9 program, the handler & their family is given the chance to adopt them & many do. pic.twitter.com/EMfua7zhbT — CIA (@CIA) October 18, 2017

Lulu was adopted by her handler & now enjoys her days playing w his kids & a new friend, & sniffing out rabbits & squirrels in the backyard. pic.twitter.com/WOImM75P1D — CIA (@CIA) October 18, 2017

Now she spends her lays laying around, playing with her handler’s children and sniffing for squirrels, which are usually far less explosive than bombs. The agency says that they’ll miss the very good girl, but she’s definitely got the better end of the deal. Instead of working, Lulu is now in early retirement and her days of learning to dig up dynamite aren’t to be missed.