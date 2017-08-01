The Columbus Zoo debuted the cutest little otter you ever did see

Only two-months-old, Triton is an Asian small-clawed otter who was born at the Columbus Zoo back in May.

RELATED: We dare you to watch these squeaky baby otters and not laugh

The zoo unveiled the cute little fella for his public debut last week, much to the delight of onlookers.

Triton swam in the water next to mom, Asta, while dad, Oscar, looked on. Apparently, otter dads can be a little over-protective.

While the trio explored their habitat, Triton gained his sea legs, as his mom continued to help him learn how to swim and dive.





RELATED: You’ve never seen a juggler quite like this lil hairball

Eventually, the family was spent — it was a summer day at the pool, after all — and retreated to their habitat.