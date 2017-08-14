The tiger that killed a Florida zookeeper last year has died during surgery

Last year, a tiger at the Palm Beach Zoo attacked a zookeeper, giving her a “severe bite” that led to her death.

RELATED: Tyga is facing some backlash for what he did with the pet tiger he wasn’t allowed to keep

The 14-year-old tiger, named Hati, recently died during abdominal surgery last week, according to a press release from the Palm Beach Zoo. Hati mauled zookeeper Stacey Konwiser and “had a reputation for being aggressive before Konwiser’s death.”

“This an emotional time for keepers, many of whom have been on this chronic illness journey with him since April,” Nancy Nill, the zoo’s associate curator, said in the release. “We’ve lost a member of our family, and we are comforting each other during this time.”





The 350-pound Hati killed experienced zookeeper Konwiser, who had been with the zoo for three years, when she entered the caged tiger “night house” to prepare for one of the zoo’s regular Tiger Talks. The zoo has since “added more tiger training for keepers and have also placed additional security measures in the caged area where the keeper was mauled.”

RELATED: The sounds of an angry lion are just as startling as an angry tiger

A necropsy was scheduled for last Friday.