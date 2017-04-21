These frisky ferrets frolicked in a flexible pipe and the footage is just amazing

Ferrets are social animals, fun-loving guys who love to sleep and burrow.

And they are most active at dawn and dusk–they’re crepuscular–which is likely when this video of a black and white duo tunneling inside a maze of tubing was shot.

The mesmerizing footage features the ferrets snaking their way inside the flexible tube, chasing one another with hardly a care in the world.

At one point, the white fella even tries to elude the other with a patented duck-and-swerve move. But to no avail–his black-furred friend catches on quickly, and the game resumes after a short delay.