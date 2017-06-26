These puppies are the cutest police recruits you’ve ever seen

Editor’s Note: The names of the puppies listed below are from the earliest news report. NBC 8 lists the names as “Lucky Star, Schumann, Feida, Brother, AJ and Full Moon,” while The Kansas City Star lists the names as “Lucky Stars, Shu, Fly, Brother, A.J. and Full Moon.”

Six of the cutest puppies you probably have ever seen are reporting for duty at a police department’s K-9 unit in Taiwan.

RELATED: You want three cute puppies? We’ll give you three cute puppies — and you won’t want to give them back





The puppies, born in May, are taking over the world for their utter adorableness, thanks to a photo shoot that has them wearing police regalia and posing in ridiculously cute situations.

The pups (Fushin, Schumann, Feida, Yiga, AJ and Liang) are the children of Yellow and Leader — already detection dogs with the New Taipei City Police Department’s K-9 unit.

The puppies are being trained to be drug detection dogs, and their training is already underway. Trainers put narcotics near their food before they eat, to get them used to the smells.

One canine has already shown a knack for being a blood detection dog.

RELATED: Four adorable puppies absolutely devour their food during dinner time and the results are too cute

“He is the naughtiest and the bossiest,” Pan Tian-long, captain of the K-9 unit, said to BuzzFeed.