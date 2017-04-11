This baby snake taking his first breath is spectacularly cute, but don’t get too close to his teeth

When the Australian Reptile Park welcomed their new baby king brown snake into the world, it was a moment that even the most ophidiophobic of us could appreciate. However, while the video of the tiny reptile taking its first breath might tug on your heartstrings, petting this creature could be a fatal decision.

While he might not be lethal yet, a king brown’s bite is extremely dangerous. According to the park’s website, this is not because their venom is particularly dangerous but rather because they produce massive amounts of venom at one time. And though he’s tiny now, it’s possible that this reptile to grow to over 7 feet long.





