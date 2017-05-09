This little dog is teaching children a big lesson

Moving from one city to another is hard. From packing countless boxes, to the sad farewell to friends and family, moving is physically and emotionally draining. It can be even more so for children.

Mitch Boyer, author of “Vivian The Dog Moves to Brooklyn,” wanted to help children struggling with the move to someplace new. Boyer and his pup, Vivian, created a children’s book for anyone who may have trouble adjusting to their new city.

RELATED: NFL player Devon Still and daughter Leah write children’s book for kids battling cancer

With over 500 backers through Kickstarter, a global crowdfunding platform, the book was fully funded in under a week. The children’s book is currently in production. A release date is yet to be determined.



