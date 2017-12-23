The seal in question must be terribly hungry.

Because in this video, the animal leaves its habitat to try and steal a fish — which is still on a reel!

As a woman tries to land a fish — to off-camera encouragement — beachgoers are stunned that the seal follows the fish out of the water.

The woman and her crew back away from the water, and after a time, the seal loses hope about its lunch.

Slowly, it retreats back into the water. There are a lot more fish in the sea, after all.