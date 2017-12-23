Menu
bugg Read this Next

Watch as a leafcutter ant balances a gigantic flower on its head
Advertisement

The seal in question must be terribly hungry.

RELATED: Dolphins, seals and sea lions could go deaf thanks to an influx of fish getting busy


Because in this video, the animal leaves its habitat to try and steal a fish — which is still on a reel!

As a woman tries to land a fish — to off-camera encouragement — beachgoers are stunned that the seal follows the fish out of the water.

The woman and her crew back away from the water, and after a time, the seal loses hope about its lunch.

RELATED: A baby seal washed on shore, and this woman was there to help

Slowly, it retreats back into the water. There are a lot more fish in the sea, after all.

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

The jaw dropping punishment a man gave his girlfriend’s little boy for sneaking peek at his Christmas gift landed him in jail

The jaw dropping punishment a man gave his girlfriend’s little boy for sneaking peek at his Christmas gift landed him in jail

President Trump took a tough stance on North Korea and “Rocketman’s” regime shot right back

President Trump took a tough stance on North Korea and “Rocketman’s” regime shot right back

Watch as a leafcutter ant balances a gigantic flower on its head
Rare Animals

Watch as a leafcutter ant balances a gigantic flower on its head

,
This smack down between 2 koalas stopped traffic in Australia
Rare Animals

This smack down between 2 koalas stopped traffic in Australia

,
Animal control workers’ efforts to save a wounded goose fell flat, but the bird took care of itself
Rare Animals

Animal control workers’ efforts to save a wounded goose fell flat, but the bird took care of itself

,
This cockatiel has had just about enough of his owner ignoring him
Rare Animals

This cockatiel has had just about enough of his owner ignoring him

,
Advertisement