Watch this adorable joey use just about anything as a pouch

Terri the baby kangaroo is an orphan.

But that’s not stopping the cute little joey from using just about anything as a pouch.

In this video, shot at The Kangaroo Sanctuary in Alice Springs, Australia, Terri takes a nosedive into the fabric sack her trainer carries — which she was actually born in — proving that the crafty creature craves warmth and small spaces.

The marsupial lives with Brolga, also known as “Kangaroo Dundee,” who stars in the BBC program of the same name, according to People magazine.





The impassioned kangaroo expert rescues orphaned kangaroos and is currently raising a “mob of approximately 30.”