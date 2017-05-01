Watch this mama bear cross the road with her cubs in tow

A black bear and her four cubs decided to take a stroll in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park last week.

But this wasn’t your average walk in the park — the bears had to cross a busy road. Good thing Mama Bear was there to lead the way, expertly guiding the cute cubs across the street, single-file, Abbey Road-style.

As the last cub adorably scampers to keep up, it pauses briefly and mama looks back, no doubt pulling the age-old mom “Really?” face as she waits for the baby to cross.





Once the bears safely cross the road, they scurry to keep up with their mom, proving they have–at a young age–already learned the value of listening to your elders.