Woman who owned 84 Great Danes says, despite feces everywhere, she didn’t neglect them

It wasn’t “101 Dalmatians,” but 84 Great Danes that ultimately proved too many to handle for a New Hampshire woman who is accused of neglecting the dogs.

RELATED: More than 80 Great Danes have been rescued from horrid conditions smelling of feces, raw chicken and ammonia

But a lawyer for Christina Fay told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the woman “insists she is innocent” and that there is “more to the case than people know.”

Earlier this month, police and animal authorities overtook Fay’s eight-bedroom property in Wolfeboro, where she was hoarding 84 Great Danes. Feces was found throughout the mansion.





Fay, owner of a business called De La Sang Monde Great Danes, has been charged with two counts of animal cruelty.

RELATED: A woman went flying off the porch when her gigantic Great Danes ran and she didn’t let go

The dogs have myriad health issues including eye problems, skin conditions and viral infections.