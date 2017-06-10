When it comes to building anticipation, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill sure know how to do it

We all love summer for it’s long, carefree days, vacations and weekend parties. But mostly we love the country music concerts, tours, fairs and festivals.

This summer has provided us with a truckload of opportunities to check out our favorite country stars live and in person, but one tour stands out since we’ve waited for it for so long!

When Tim McGraw and Faith Hill announced that they would resurrect their Soul2Soul tour for the summer of 2017, you could almost hear the cheers of delight from coast-to-coast. It had been 10 years since the country couple brought this insanely popular tour to the United States, and America was thrilled it was coming back. Tim and Faith were thrilled, too, because this new Soul2Soul run allowed them to shine a spotlight on some of their favorite young stars in country and pop, including Jon Pardi, Midland, Brothers Osborne and more.





Haven’t seen them yet? It’s OK! The tour is still going strong!

Lady Antebellum also took a couple of years off of the road and are back with a hot new tour. The band’s members took some time to pursue other interests, including solo projects for Charles and Hillary, plus they all have little ones at home, but now they’re back on the “You Look Good World Tour.” And they’re bringing along some of the hottest young country stars in the biz, including Kelsea Ballerini, Brett Young and Jason Benoit.

Who are you looking forward to seeing live this summer? Is it Luke Bryan on his “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day Tour”? Is it Florida Georgia Line’s “Smooth Tour”? How about Sam Hunt’s “15 in a 30 Tour”? Check out details on these great summer concerts in this special edition of Rare Country’s 5. And be sure to comment with the shows you have on your calendar for summer 2017. It’s shaping up to be one for the books!