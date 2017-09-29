Fill your front yard with these funny DIY tombstones for Halloween

My family loves Halloween. Every year when I was little, my dad made tombstone decorations for our front yard, as you can see in this picture of my sister (the one who carries fanny packs).

So, this year, I asked my dad, Marshall (or “The Marshall,” as Tyson calls him), for help making my own temporary cemetery.

He was more than happy to lend a hand, and he's a natural on camera, if I do say so myself. Then again, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree!





You will need:

Styrofoam (the thicker, the better)

Yardstick

Miter saw

Lots and lots of glue

Paint roller

Cutting, marking and drawing tools

Spray paint

Sandpaper

Acrylic paint

Paint sponges

Tip: If you try to spray paint Styrofoam, it’ll dissolve the material! That’s where the glue comes in — and that’s why you need a lot of it. The glue creates a protective barrier that’ll allow you to paint Styrofoam.

Every member of my family has gotten a tombstone in the Halloween cemetery. This year, it’s Tyson’s turn. Sorry, buddy; you shouldn’t have eaten that bison.

