Fill your front yard with these funny DIY tombstones for Halloween

My family loves Halloween. Every year when I was little, my dad made tombstone decorations for our front yard, as you can see in this picture of my sister (the one who carries fanny packs).
So, this year, I asked my dad, Marshall (or “The Marshall,” as Tyson calls him), for help making my own temporary cemetery.
RELATED: With just a few materials, she transforms her home into the spookiest haunted house for Halloween
He was more than happy to lend a hand, and he’s a natural on camera, if I do say so myself. Then again, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree!
You will need:
- Styrofoam (the thicker, the better)
- Yardstick
- Miter saw
- Lots and lots of glue
- Paint roller
- Cutting, marking and drawing tools
- Spray paint
- Sandpaper
- Acrylic paint
- Paint sponges
Tip: If you try to spray paint Styrofoam, it’ll dissolve the material! That’s where the glue comes in — and that’s why you need a lot of it. The glue creates a protective barrier that’ll allow you to paint Styrofoam.
Every member of my family has gotten a tombstone in the Halloween cemetery. This year, it’s Tyson’s turn. Sorry, buddy; you shouldn’t have eaten that bison.
More Halloween fun from Elissa the Mom
- The perfect last-minute Halloween costume
- A creepy, crawly Halloween lunch for the kiddos
- Cheers to this spooky nonalcoholic sangria
- Mummy jalapeño poppers for a Halloween party
Watch new videos from Elissa the Mom every Monday, Wednesday and Friday!