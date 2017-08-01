Your kids will enjoy this dance party so much, they won’t realize they’re doing chores at the same time

At what age is it OK to ask children to put on mop socks and clean the floor with their feet?

Tyson and I agree that this should happen as soon as they’re able to walk. But obviously, you know your own kids better than we do, so use your discretion with this trick.

By the way, I can’t take credit for this. My girlfriend, Sarah, runs a blog called Fat Girl at Heart, and this is her idea.





Sarah makes an all-natural cleaner and uses it every day. It has no chemicals, so it won’t harm the kiddos. To make it, fill a bottle:

¾ of the way with vinegar

¼ of the way with witch hazel

Add 10 drops tea tree oil

I also like to add a few drops of grapefruit oil to make it smell especially good. You know I love my essential oils.

Spray the cleaner on the floor, then hand the kids some shoe mops (I bought mine from Amazon — they’re super inexpensive and come in a variety of colors) and start the dance party!

This trick leaves your hardwood floors sparkling clean! Seriously, I can almost eat off the floor in my dining room now. And I didn’t have to lift a finger to get it this way.

