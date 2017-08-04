You’re making French toast wrong — this is the best version you’ll ever taste

Forget everything you think you know about French toast. This is the very best version you’ll ever eat.

But oh no — what if you don’t have syrup? Never fear; this recipe also comes with a homemade maple syrup that really brings out the flavors of the toast.

You will need:

French toast

12 slices of thick bread (I used brioche)

½ cup flour

¼ teaspoon salt



⅛ teaspoon cinnamon

⅔ cup milk

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

4 eggs

1 stick butter

Homemade maple syrup

½ cup water

1 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon maple extract

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 stick butter

This recipe is especially good for people who like sweet things. It’s super, super sweet. Like, really sweet. So, it’s probably best enjoyed on the weekends so the kids won’t be bouncing off the walls at school.

