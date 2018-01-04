Menu
If you’re constantly looking for ways to cut back on your spending, here are some ideas to implement right now.

You won’t sacrifice any fun, and your wallet will grow. Win-win.


RELATED: A close look at these 7 budget categories will easily help you save tons of cash every month

Instead of meeting your friends at a restaurant, host a potluck or movie night instead. And if you do go out, find a place that’s within walking distance of your house or is on public transit lines — that’ll save a bundle in gas and parking costs.

If you’ve never tried meal prepping, what are you waiting for? You can make a whole week’s worth of lunches in just one afternoon, and it’ll eliminate the temptation to spend lots of money at a restaurant.

Call your credit card company to see if it offers balance transfers or lowered interest rates. And don’t forget about budgeting apps like Mint and Qapital; they’ll help your spending stay on track.

Finally, if you’re hooked on online shopping, log off for a little while. Do whatever it takes to resist the desire to spend money on things you don’t need.

