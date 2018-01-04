If you’re constantly looking for ways to cut back on your spending, here are some ideas to implement right now.

You won’t sacrifice any fun, and your wallet will grow. Win-win.





Instead of meeting your friends at a restaurant, host a potluck or movie night instead. And if you do go out, find a place that’s within walking distance of your house or is on public transit lines — that’ll save a bundle in gas and parking costs.

If you’ve never tried meal prepping, what are you waiting for? You can make a whole week’s worth of lunches in just one afternoon, and it’ll eliminate the temptation to spend lots of money at a restaurant.

Call your credit card company to see if it offers balance transfers or lowered interest rates. And don’t forget about budgeting apps like Mint and Qapital; they’ll help your spending stay on track.

Finally, if you’re hooked on online shopping, log off for a little while. Do whatever it takes to resist the desire to spend money on things you don’t need.

(H/T: POPSUGAR)