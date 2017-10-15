Badass Aussie lass grabs stranded shark bare-handed, heaves it to safety “like a toddler”

An Australian woman is experiencing a bit of overnight fame after footage of her rescuing a shark went viral. It’s less the act than the method: Who in their right mind would casually pick up and toss a stranded shark to safety?

Melissa Hatheier would, according to the Telegraph. The Sydney real estate agent was on the beach in Cronulla, a suburb of Sydney, when she spied the shark swimming in a rock pool. It appeared trapped.

RELATED: If a shark and a stingray had an offspring, it would be a sawfish





Hatheier, who can apparently identify both home buyers and sharks with some ease, noticed that it was a Port Jackson shark, which are considered “harmless” to humans. Police were summoned but couldn’t do anything; no one was in danger. So she got to work.

“I jumped in, and I thought, ‘I reckon I can probably get him out,'” she said of the act.

That’s just what she did, grabbing the shark “like a toddler” and heaving it over the rock barrier into the ocean.

“I was thinking, ‘I just need to put him back where he is meant to be,'” she added.