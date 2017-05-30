No one knows why this man was naked in the airport, but he got away with it

A man walked around a Spanish airport completely naked and authorities have no idea who he was or why he was naked.

Photos captured by CCTV and onlookers show the man sitting in a chair in the Son Sant Joan Airport airport in Palma, Majorca looking for all the world like a passenger — except he’s got no luggage and no clothes. Later, he gets up, apparently headed for the restroom. Photos were posted by the Daily Mail.





Airport authorities have identified him as a middle-aged man “of foreign nationality.”

The Majorca Daily Bulletin reports that he is the first naked person to walk around the airport’s Departures area. It’s not clear if the man made it through security and, if so, how. Ultimahora.es was the first to unveil the story.

By the time that airport police reviewed CCTV footage and noticed him, he had already left the premises.