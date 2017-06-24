Beachgoers were stunned when a 32-foot boat went ashore at full speed, but here’s the weirdest part

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Coast Guard is searching for the driver of a 32-foot boat that crashed ashore onto Daytona beach with no one on board Saturday morning.
No one was on board the boat when it ran ashore near the Silver Beach entrance of Daytona Beach around 11 a.m., beach safety officials said.
The boat was traveling full speed when it came ashore, investigators said. Beach safety officers had to board the boat and turn off the engine.
“It’s very bizarre,” said Deanie Davis, a beachgoer. “I’ve walked this beach too many times and I’ve never seen a boat float up.”
No one was injured when the boat ran aground, beach safety officials said.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Daytona Beach Fire Department, and beach safety officials are investigating the boat crash.
Investigators have not determined how the boat went out to sea—or if anyone is missing from it.
“There’s not a whole lot of talk about what’s going on so our curiosity is definitely there,” said Bruns Powers, beachgoer.
