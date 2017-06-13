An unexpected guest came flying through the windows of this New York Denny’s

A deer joined customers at a Denny’s in Rome, New York, for breakfast today. However, this deer made quite the unusual entrance into the popular eating establishment.

Security camera footage shows the deer smashing through a window into the restaurant, sending glass and patrons everywhere. After somehow managing to avoid landing on people or furniture, the deer went slipping and sliding on the tile floor.

RELATED: The beauty of nature really shines when Snoop Dogg narrates “Planet Earth”

Someone then opened the front door, allowing the deer to run back outside. No one in the Denny’s, including the deer, was injured, although a few Grand Slams probably ended up on the floor.



