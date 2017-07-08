Here’s a video of a chicken gobbling down a worm for breakfast–no wait, that’s a snake

Well, it’s happened again — the internet has given us a video that we don’t really believe. The video starts out pretty basic, a chicken pecking at something in a garden. We all figured that it was a worm, but upon closer inspection, it turned out that the chicken was eating a snake.

RELATED: A man who went for a walk naked in Walmart because his friends found it funny has a mugshot that says it all

Luckily, somebody had a camera to record the incident. They wrote:

On a beautiful June summer day in Wisconsin, I was wandering around the yard after work. I noticed one of our free range black chickens named Little Red was pecking away at something. At first, I thought it was a worm, but noticed the red belly of a snake. It was a Red Bellied Brown Snake! I didn’t interfere because I knew the snake was non-venomous, and I’ve seen my chickens catch and eat mice before.





So next time somebody calls you a chicken, just remind them that chickens sometimes gobble down serpents.