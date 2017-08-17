A Rare look at the U.S. Presidents: John Tyler

One of history’s most controversial presidents was actually loyal to the Confederacy in his later years. For that reason, some consider John Tyler a traitor.
What else do you know about the 10th President of the United States? Here are some interesting facts.
- He was the first vice president to ascend to the presidency after a sitting president’s death.
- Tyler had 15 children — more than any other president. In fact, two of his grandsons are still alive!
- Texas is a state thanks to John Tyler. His resolution to annex Texas was passed three days before he left office. The city of Tyler, Texas is named for him.
- Due to Tyler’s loyalty to the Confederacy, Washington did not recognize his 1862 death.
- He was the only president laid to rest under a foreign flag (in his case, the Confederate flag).
- More than a century after Tyler’s death, President Jimmy Carter restored his U.S. citizenship.