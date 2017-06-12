CNN’s Jim Acosta calls out Sean Spicer a week after his coworker was dropped for attacking the president

Jim Acosta, CNN’s senior White House correspondent, is a bit upset that White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer did not take enough questions during a White House press briefing. He made his frustrations known online:

As he often does, @PressSec avoided taking questions from CNN today. #courage — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 12, 2017

Acosta even accused Spicer of taking less questions than Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta (no relation):

The Labor Secretary took more questions from reporters in briefing than the White House press secretary today. #thanksacosta — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 12, 2017

Acosta also retweeted a tweet from Adrian Carrasquillo, White House correspondent for BuzzFeed News, where Carrasquillo noted that Spicer ignored one of Acosta’s questions:

Spicer ignores @Acosta shouted question "does the president have confidence in special counsel Mueller?" — Adrian Carrasquillo (@Carrasquillo) June 12, 2017

Spicer has avoided the press before, at one point choosing to walk out of the room without holding a briefing or answering any questions. Spicer’s alleged press avoidance tactics also briefly became material for several comedians.

Acosta’s criticism came just a week after CNN announced its intention to stop production on Reza Aslan’s “Believer,” his documentary series. The decision was made in response to a harsh tweet calling President Trump a “piece of shit.” He made the tweet in frustration when Trump responded to a terrorist attack in London by plugging his travel ban.

Aslan later apologized for his words: