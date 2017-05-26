Paris Jackson has “homeless” encounter on set of her new movie

Paris Jackson arrived early for filming today, tweeting that she was one of the first people on set.

That’s when a security guard told her to move. Why? No homeless allowed on set, of course. The security guard took one look at Jackson’s outfit and assumed she was trespassing.

RELATED: Paris Jackson posed with her very private baby brother, Blanket for a new post on Instagram

Paris Jackson is not homeless and was, to say the least, somewhat taken aback.

one of the first people on set, sitting in the parking lot and this dude comes up to me and says homeless people aren't allowed in this area — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) May 25, 2017

i said oh sorry i'm waiting for hair and makeup should i wait elsewhere also why do you assume i'm homeless pic.twitter.com/LNTNi5DRsX — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) May 25, 2017

Jackson, a model, is shooting her film debut, a yet-unnamed project for Amazon Studios. The Daily Mail calls it a dark comedy and adds that it’s directed by Noel Edgerton, brother of Joel Edgerton, who is also in the project.



