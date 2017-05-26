Paris Jackson has “homeless” encounter on set of her new movie

Paris Jackson arrived early for filming today, tweeting that she was one of the first people on set.
That’s when a security guard told her to move. Why? No homeless allowed on set, of course. The security guard took one look at Jackson’s outfit and assumed she was trespassing.
Paris Jackson is not homeless and was, to say the least, somewhat taken aback.
Jackson, a model, is shooting her film debut, a yet-unnamed project for Amazon Studios. The Daily Mail calls it a dark comedy and adds that it’s directed by Noel Edgerton, brother of Joel Edgerton, who is also in the project.