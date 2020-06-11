The cast of That 70’s Show brought some of the best laughs on television (personally.) Set in the ’70s and filmed in the ‘00s, the escapades of the group of teenagers hanging out down the street as they navigate into young adulthood and was never a bad choice. Since the show ended in 2006, each both the cast members have continued to bigger things, at times with each other.

Topher Grace

Eric Forman was the shows resident dumba** according to his father. He was also That 70’s Show‘s central character. He played the youngest Forman child from season one through seven when his character went to Africa. Although he did return for the series finale.

After That 70’s Show, Grace went right into staring in Spider-Man 3 as Venom. His film career continued with Predators and Interstellar, American Ultra.

Ashton Kutcher

Of every TV show’s dummy character, Ashton Kutcher’s portrayal of Michael Kelso may be the best. These roles carried over into enormous film hit like Dude, Where’s My Car? and his prank show Punk’D. His film career saw him in multiple romantic comedies like Valentine’s Day, No Strings Attached (around the same time Mila Kunis made the exact same movie.)

Returning to television he replaced Charlie Sheen on Two and a Half Men and starred alongside That 70’s Show co-star, Danny Masterson in The Ranch.

He and Mila Kunis have a son and daughter, Dimitri and Wyatt.

Mila Kunis

The spoiled daddy’s girl; Jackie Burkhart was played by Ukrainian-born actress Mila Kunis. Her TV career consisted not only That 70’s show but voicing Meg Griffin in the Family Guy sitcom.

She has also had a successful film career, starring in Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Black Swan, the latter which earned her a Golden Globe nomination. In recent years shes’s done the Spy who Dumped Me and the Bad Mom‘s franchise. She has also settled down and become a mom herself, after her 2015 marriage to That 70’s Show costar, Ashton Kutcher.

Laura Prepon

Donna Pinciotti, the love interest of Eric Forman (though she could have done better, tbh) lived next door to him with her family.

Laura Prepon’s film career included The Girl on the Train. She remains mostly in TV series having guested on House, How I Meet Your Mother, and most popularly starring in Orange Is the New Black.

Wilmer Valderrama

From playing the exchange student in That 70’s Show as Fez to Grey’s Anatomy, NCIS and Minority Report, and venturing into children’s television with Handy Manny, Wilmer Valderrama has had a steadily impressive television career. He’s also a singer, lending his voice to the animated film Charming.

Danny Masterson

Of all of That 70’s Show’s cast members, Danny Masterson’s career has possibly been the quietest. He landed a film and TV series prior to That 70’s Show but didn’t do quite as much after playing the wayward Hyde.

In 2012 he landed a lead in Men At Work, a 2012 TBS comedy and later starred in The Ranch with Ashton Kutcher in 2016.

Debra Jo Rupp

The mother of the Forman family was Kitty, who laughed, drank, and cried her way through the growing pains of raising two kids and all of their friends. Rupp was no stranger to the TV before That 70’s Show and since its ends, she’s continued acting. Her most recent and popular roles are in recurring in The Ranch, This is Us and others.

Kurtwood Smith

A lengthy career featured Smith in RoboCop, A Time to Kill, and Dead Poets Society, before That 70’s Show.

Post That 70’s Show, Smith was on 24, Suits, and has provided voice work for many projects.