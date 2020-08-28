Pierce Brosnan is known for his portrayal of James Bond in four Bond films: GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough, and Die Another Day. The Irish actor was born to a carpenter and a nurse in London. He’s been in The Fourth Protocol, Mrs. Doubtfire, Remington Steele, and Dante’s Peak. He has referred to his Bond days as the gift that keeps giving, but he is also a father and that’s an even bigger gift.

In his childhood Brosnan was sent to boarding school. In his late 20s, he married his first wife Cassandra Harris, an Australian actress. He adopted her two kids and continued to care for them when Cassandra died from ovarian cancer in 2013. These two kids are Chris and Charlotte.

In 1994, Brosnan met his second wife, Keely Shaye Smith. Smith is a TV presenter and journalist. The couple married in 2002 and have two children. Brosnan has blended his families and everyone is living happily.

Sean Brosnan was born in 1983 to Pierce Brosnan and actress Cassandra Harris. Today, he is working in Hollywood like his dad. Acts of Violence and Don Peyote are two films that he has acted in, The Second Sight of Father Cooper and My Father Die are projects he directed. Sean is a father and got married to producer/actress Sanja Banic since 2014.

Charlotte was the daughter of Cassandra Harris and Dermot Harris, prior to Pierce coming into the picture. He did, however, adopt her as a child once her mother passed due to ovarian cancer. Charlotte acted for a little while but did not make a career out of it. In 2007 she married Alex Smith and they had two kids, Lucas and Isabella. In 2013, Charlotte Brosnan, like her mother and grandmother died of ovarian cancer.

Chris or Christopher Brosnan is Charlotte’s biological brother. He also works in Hollywood, at times with his father. They worked together on multiple titles in the James Bond universe including Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough, and GoldenEye. On two of these films he worked as the assistant director.

Dylan is the actor’s second biological child. He is the son of his wife Keely. Dylan is a model, having worked with multiple high profile brands. He also spent times time at the USC school of cinematic arts and has interned with senators. He seemed to have many passions and plenty of opportunities available for whatever he wants to pursue!

The youngest of the Brosnan kids at 18 years old is Paris Brosnan. He is Dylan’s younger brother and shares similar interests such as film making and modeling. He and his brother were also 2020 Golden Globe ambassadors.