In 2014 the world lost one of its most beloved talents, comedian and actor Robin Williams. His presence in the industry and comedic uniqueness can never be replaced. With films like Mrs. Doubtfire, Jumanji, and as the chummy Genie in Disney’s Aladdin, it’s safe to say that the late actor touched almost everybody’s life, regardless of age or demographic. While he left behind those films for us to rewatch and enjoy, he also left behind a family who will miss him the most. These are Williams‘ children.
Zachary Prynn Williams
During Williams’ first marriage to Valerie Velardi in 1983 their first son Zachary “Zak” Prynne Williams was born. The pair met in San Francisco back when Williams was working in a tavern. After raising Zak together for a few years, and a ten-year relationship, they parted ways. Today, Zak Williams is thirty-five and works as a teacher of financial literacy, often with incarcerated populations. He’s putting an MBA from Columbia great use. Naturally, he has done at least some acting, like his father. He starred in The Graduates in 2008. Recently he welcomed a child, a son named McLaurin Clement Williams, to the world.
Zelda Williams
The late actor’s second child Zelda Williams is his only daughter. She is the first child of Willams’s second wife, Marsha Garces. And yes, Zelda is a nod to the game character. She is a writer, actor, and voice actor. At twenty-eight years old she has starred in the series Dead of Summer on Freeform and voice acted for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon. She even wrote and directed an episode of Dark/Web. When her father died, she admitted that she coped with her father’s passing by writing 12 scripts.
Cody Williams
The 21st of July has meant many things to me over the years. It’s the birthday of one of my favorite souls still on this earth, @junotemple. It’s the day Neil Armstrong stepped on the moon (as a space nerd, that’s pretty damn important). And it was the day my Dad was born, and the last day I got to see him. That last one had begun to usurp the joy of the first two in recent years… that is, until two days ago, when it became something new. On the 21st of July, 2019, it became the day I officially gained a new sister! To @mariaaafloresssswilliams and Cody, you are a light in all of our lives. I’m so grateful to have paid witness to your love over the years, to have watched you grow and care for each other in ways we should all be so lucky to experience. You were already part of the family in my eyes, but now there’s an official slip of paper somewhere that agrees! Zak, Mom and I love you both dearly, and I think I can speak for all of us when I say CONGRATULATIONS TO THE BRIDE AND GROOM!!! 🎊🥂🍾🍰💫🕊 ♥️ Photos by @cassievalentephotoAdvertisement
The youngest of Williams’ kids is 27. He and Zelda were both born to Marsha Garces. While he does also work in Hollywood, he isn’t in front of the camera. He typically finds himself doing assistant directing and second unit work, having worked on some huge films like Ant-Man, Captain America: Civil War, and Spider-Man: Homecoming. Cody was married last year on what would have been his father’s birthday. The family celebrated and honored the late actor, even having the ceremony in their family home.