It’s no secret that actor Sam Elliott has aged so well, many would say he’s aged “like fine wine.” Apart from many agreeing that he’s still as strikingly handsome as ever before, there are many other reasons why Sam Elliott is a favorite. Here are 5 more reasons why we love Sam Elliott, and it’s not only because of how good-looking he still is.

1. Sam Elliott has always been an original rebel bad boy with a good heart.

Ever since he was 9-years-old, The Big Lebowski supporting star has always known that he wanted to be a famous Hollywood actor. However, he never received his father’s blessing, unable to reconcile their differences even up to his father’s death by the time Sam was 18-years-old. In a later interview, Sam said, “He died thinking, ‘Man, this kid is going to go down the wrong path.’ And I think on some levels that was either hard on me or made me more focused in my resolve to have a career.” As tragic as this story is, we love how Sam used this to become the actor we love today.

2. Sam Elliott is (obviously!) an incredible actor, but not for reasons we usually think.

The Sacramento, California-born actor became known for his unconventional approach to his career. Known for rejecting leading roles and playing more supporting roles, Sam was very particular about how he wanted to be remembered as an actor. In 1976, he told Playgirl magazine, “I don’t want to be known as a sex symbol. There’s a great stigma that goes with that tag. I want to be a Sam Elliott.” And he was such a great actor in these underrated roles, that he’s recognized for his work in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Big Lebowski, Mask, Road House, and the Legacy.

3. Sam Elliott is the poster child for western cowboy culture.

Although he grew up in Portland, Oregon, Sam’s parents were actually from El Paso, Texas, and Sam didn’t hide his southern influences in the roles he played. He played cowboy roles in The Quick and the Dead, Houston: The Legend of Texas, Tombstone, and You Know My Name, and was inducted into the National Cowboy & Heritage Museum in 2007. Sam credits his affinity with cowboy culture saying, “I think it has something to do with integrity and a man’s word and honor and all that kind of stuff — values, morality, all that kind of stuff that everybody looks kind of down their nose at.”

4. Sam Elliott has done it all.

Not only is he a good-looking actor with an award heavy career, but Sam used to be a construction worker and in the military. While living in California, Sam was a part of the California Army National Guard, accrediting his discipline and leadership skills to the time he served. He was also working as a construction worker while trying to land acting roles. Not to mention, he’s created a signature look for himself with his long hair and handlebar mustache and basically become an ambassador for western cowboy culture. Continuing to live by what he said about not wanting to be known as a “sex symbol,” Sam went on to marry actress Katharine Ross, later sharing their daughter Cleo Rose Elliott, and they’re still happily married. He’s also highly known for his commercial voice overs, actually voicing Chupadogra in Marmaduke, Ben the Cow in Barnyard, and the fire safety bear, Smokey Bear, since 2008. So yeah, Sam Elliott really has done it all.

5. Sam Elliott is an overall great guy.

Anyone who has worked with Sam has mentioned what a stand up guy he is. Known for being an honest family man with a hard work ethic and passionate personality, Sam credits the way he is to his upbringing. He credits his hard work ethic, discipline, and leadership skills to his time in the military and to his dad, attesting his adopted blue-collar grit to his father who worked in the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. He stayed loyal and held his family together when his wife and daughter had severe relationship issues, and he never tried to be anything more than genuinely himself. It’s probably what made him even more attractive to his fans, more than he could have ever imagined for himself.

You can catch Sam in his other popular breakout movies, including the Hero, Mission: Impossible, the Golden Compass, Ghost Rider, the Man Who Killed Hitler and then the Bigfoot, We Were Soldiers, and his Oscar-worthy performance in A Star is Born with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Not only has he also been nominated for several Golden Globe and Academy Awards, he’s also known for appearing in many famous shows including Grace and Frankie, Parks and Recreation, and his current role in the Ranch with Ashton Kutcher.

You’ll hardly meet anyone who doesn’t think highly of Sam Elliott, but if you do, just ask yourself, “What would Sam Elliott do?” It’s hard to make an argument as to why he’s not the best, but you already knew that.