Good news, cartoon lovers! 2021 is looking pretty great if you ask me! I don’t know about you, but when I was younger I LIVED for Saturday mornings. My brother and I used to wake up so early, which my mom hated, to watch our favorite characters. Honestly, I blame her for getting us into this mess in the first place, and I don’t regret it. There was just something about Bugs Bunny that we loved, and truth be told, still do love now.

I don’t know, maybe it’s the holiday season that is making me nostalgic and is getting me to reminisce my childhood, but when I saw this news, I was thrilled. Maybe I’m showing my age here a little bit but I’m sure we can all remember when the classic cartoons would make everyone’s day. You had Tom and Jerry, Daffy Duck, and Marvin the Martian. So, here’s something that’s gonna take you back to the good old days. Apparently, Saturday cartoons are coming back. Yes, you read that right, no I promise I’m not kidding.

MeTV is Bringing Back Your Favorite Cartoons

Get ready for Bugs, Daffy, Tom & Jerry, Popeye and more! MeTV is proud to announce the debut of Saturday Morning Cartoons on January 2, 2021. Tune in every Saturday morning at 7A | 6C for three hours of your favorite characters.https://t.co/kVUDvwc3s1 — MeTV (@MeTV) November 25, 2020

Starting in 2021, MeTV is bringing back your favorite Saturday morning cartoons, as they should. O January 2nd at 7 a.m. me TV will offer a three-hour all cartoons, “all the time block.“ So, time to grab your tasty breakfast, let’s face it we all know it’s Lucky Charms, and get ready to spend your Saturday morning while still in your PJs watching your favorite cartoons, because they are back baby.

Apparently, each hour will feature a collection of cartoons featuring Merrie Melodies and Looney Tunes, Popeye and Friends, and Tom and Jerry. Tom and Jerry began as a series of Comedy short films created in 1940 by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera. The series centers on the rivalry between a rather energetic cat named Tom and a mouse named Jerry. Hanna and Barbera produced 114 Tom and Jerry shorts for MGM from 1940 to 1958. During that time they won seven Academy Awards for Best Animated Short Film. At one point, it even became the highest-grossing animated short film series of that time, beating the popular Looney Tunes.

Best of Bugs Bunny and “Looney Tunes”

Looney Tunes, on the other hand, was produced by Warner Bros from 1930 to 1969 during the Golden Age of American animation. It introduced several characters such as bat Bugs Bunny, Porky Pig, Wile E. Coyote, Tweety, Sylvester, Roadrunner, Pepe Le Pew, Speedy Gonzales, and Tasmania Devil to name a few. After Bugs Bunny became a breakout recruiting star, Looney Tunes went to color in the early 1940s. He is now regarded as a cultural icon and has an actual Hollywood Walk of Fame.

All these theatrical cartoon shorts came from the amazing minds of animation legends such as Tex Avery, Chuck Jones, William Hanna, Joseph Barbera, and Max Fleischer. And yes, they remain as beautiful and as funny as you remember them. I don’t know about you, but I am ready to say goodbye to 2020 and this COVID pandemic and jump right to 2021 to get on with watching my Saturday morning shows. Your move The Flintstones and The Jetsons creators