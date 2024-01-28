Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Headed To The Super Bowl After Chiefs Win

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will be headed to the Super Bowl after the Chiefs dismantled the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game hosted in Baltimore. The Ravens are eliminated.

Lamar Jackson turned the ball over twice in the Ravens loss, as star wide receiver Odell Beckham was nearly silent. Mahomes was tremendous, as was his tight end, Travis Kelce, who is playing the best football of his season headed into the Super Bowl.

The 49ers and Lions will now face off for the NFC Championship in order to determine who Kelce, and Swift, will be going up against in Las Vegas, Nevada.

USA Today reports…

Taylor Swift makes her 12th NFL appearance at the AFC Championship showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens to cheer on her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. She walked into the M&T Bank Stadium stadium in Baltimore with Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.