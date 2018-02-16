A GOP congressional candidate who hopes to represent Houston in the U.S. House of Representatives faces criticism for an untimely ad campaign heavily featuring guns.
Kathleen Wall, who is vying for the seat of retiring GOP Rep. Ted Poe, released an ad this week depicting her firing a rifle, which was reportedly first seen within 24 hours of the devastating school shooting in Parkland, Florida.
Social media responses to the ads are scathing, especially from the viewers who saw Wall’s commercial during coverage of the Florida shooting.
Wall also received attention due to a mailer that some residents received late this week:
In January, Gov. Greg Abbott threw his support behind Wall.
“Kathleen Wall has been a champion for the conservative cause for many years,” Abbott said in a press release. “From fighting for the unborn, to working to secure our border, to helping the greater Houston area recover from Hurricane Harvey, I have complete trust in Kathleen to get the job done in Washington.”
Wall is running in a tight GOP primary consisting of nine candidates.