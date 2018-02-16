A GOP congressional candidate who hopes to represent Houston in the U.S. House of Representatives faces criticism for an untimely ad campaign heavily featuring guns.





Kathleen Wall, who is vying for the seat of retiring GOP Rep. Ted Poe, released an ad this week depicting her firing a rifle, which was reportedly first seen within 24 hours of the devastating school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

On tonight, an appalling insensitive commercial for TX district 2 candidate Kathleen Wall. pic.twitter.com/HD2DwvKnUi — Theresa Jach (@theresaraePhD) February 16, 2018

Social media responses to the ads are scathing, especially from the viewers who saw Wall’s commercial during coverage of the Florida shooting.

I just saw disgusting 2nd amendment campaign ad from @Kathleen wall on @abc13houston you would think after this tragedy Ms. Wall would pull ad. A gun and being able to shoot one doesn’t make u strong it simply reveals your weakness. — B Woods (@QueenBMW1970) February 16, 2018

@GOP candidate Kathleen Wall's new ad is SO insensitive following the Florida school shooting. What was she thinking? #FloridaShooting — Cher (@_Cherokeee) February 16, 2018

Kathleen Wall with the perfectly timed "Defense of the 2nd Amendment" ad. SMH. — RJBIII (@RolandB3) February 16, 2018

I don't know Kathleen Wall, but I think its insensitive to have a commercial of her shooting a gun on tv right now! Turned me off!! #KathleenWall — Tina Hanna (@CookieMarie) February 16, 2018

Whoa! Candidate Kathleen Wall has a second amendment ad play in the middle of @abc13houston and @GMA coverage of the #ParklandFlorida shooting. Totally tone deaf. — Ragan Rhodes (@Smilnsinger) February 15, 2018

What’s even more disturbing was an advertisement that I saw on @abc13 of Kathleen Wall shooting a gun stating that she supports the second amendment. Bad timing for this type of campaign advertisement by a conservative candidate in Texas. — PeggOLegg (@Pegg0Legg) February 15, 2018

Wall also received attention due to a mailer that some residents received late this week:

In January, Gov. Greg Abbott threw his support behind Wall.

“Kathleen Wall has been a champion for the conservative cause for many years,” Abbott said in a press release. “From fighting for the unborn, to working to secure our border, to helping the greater Houston area recover from Hurricane Harvey, I have complete trust in Kathleen to get the job done in Washington.”

Wall is running in a tight GOP primary consisting of nine candidates.