Police say Randu Salgado, 43, attempted to pass a teen driver on the Katy Freeway from Brookshire in a broad-daylight Feb. 1 incident of documented road rage. As westbound traffic on the freeway came to a crawl near Barker Cypress Road, Salgado grew enraged at the 18-year-old when he couldn’t pass him on the shoulder.





Salgado allegedly threw something that broke a driver’s side-window of the car. The driver was able to catch the incident on his cell phone camera, according to the report by the Houston Chronicle.

RELATED: The woman grazed by gunfire in a bizarre Houston road rage incident speaks out

The two vehicles pulled off to a nearby parking lot where Salgado allegedly punched the teen in the stomach and then drove off.

Now, the suspect faces two misdemeanor charges, according to court records. He has posted $6,000 bond on the charges of “assault causing bodily injury and criminal mischief.”

RELATED: Dash cam footage caught the latest display of Houston road rage, and we can’t look away