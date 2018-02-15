Menu
Family of Sugar Land woman murdered on Valentine's Day increases reward for information
Police say Randu Salgado, 43, attempted to pass a teen driver on the Katy Freeway from Brookshire in a broad-daylight Feb. 1 incident of documented road rage. As westbound traffic on the freeway came to a crawl near Barker Cypress Road, Salgado grew enraged at the 18-year-old when he couldn’t pass him on the shoulder.


Salgado allegedly threw something that broke a driver’s side-window of the car. The driver was able to catch the incident on his cell phone camera, according to the report by the Houston Chronicle.

Randu Salgado, 43, caught on camera in road rage incident on Kay Freeway. Photo from Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office.

The two vehicles pulled off to a nearby parking lot where Salgado allegedly punched the teen in the stomach and then drove off.

Now, the suspect faces two misdemeanor charges, according to court records. He has posted $6,000 bond on the charges of “assault causing bodily injury and criminal mischief.”

