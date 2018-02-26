A fight in an east Houston sports bar ended in tragedy late last weekend with one victim shot dead and another injured:

The incident reportedly began at Chulas Sports Cantina, located at 11095 East Freeway near Federal, around 1:45 a.m.





Homicide investigation at Chulas Sport Bar at 11095 East Fwy. One adult male shot in head & killed. Another adult male shot in shoulder (non-life threatening). #HouNews CC7 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 23, 2018

Two pairs of men began fighting, prompting Chulas employees to ask them to leave the bar, reports show.

However, the conflict did not end there:

Instead, police say the men continued to fight in the parking lot.

According to witnesses, four men then drove away in two vehicles, taking off on the I-10 East Freeway feeder road, a suspect in one of the vehicles reportedly firing shots at the other car.

HPD’s Det. Kyle Heaverlo told the Houston Chronicle the suspects fired eight or nine shots into the victim’s passenger side and back trunk, striking both men inside – the passenger in the head, and the drive in his shoulder.

The passenger side of the Chevy Malibu is riddled with bullet holes, I count at least 4 #khou11 pic.twitter.com/SgPwmddNXL — Janel Forte (@JanelKHOU) February 23, 2018

The victims said they drove to a nearby Chevron gas station for help.

BUNCH OF BULLETS & CARS: Argument at Chulas sports bar leads to deadly shooting on East Freewayhttps://t.co/jGRmRTb6dN pic.twitter.com/4kOd4JxQsj — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) February 23, 2018

Police said the man shot in the head died from his wounds at the hospital, but the second victim is expected to recover.

Authorities are reportedly investigating the incident, which includes reviewing bar surveillance footage for clues; however, at this time, the suspects remain at large.

It is unclear if they sustained gunshots, as well.

Authorities said the victims did possess a gun in their car, but it doesn’t appear they fired back.

This is a developing story.