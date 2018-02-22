A Montgomery County teen who targeted her friend in a carjacking and robbery is now facing charges, along with her co-conspirators.

As RARE previously reported, initial reports after the incident suggested that Susan Mize, 17, set up her own father to be carjacked, but new details have since emerged.





Mize is now accused of orchestrating a plot to carjack and rob a friend she allegedly called an “easy target,” according to police.

The teen told her friend, Preston Barry, 20, that she and her friends would pay him $150 to drive them from Spring into Houston on Feb. 16.

However, Mize and her accomplices, who are 15- and 16-year-old minors, attacked Barry.

“While at the park, the 15-year-old male juvenile, wearing a mask, allegedly approached the driver side door of victim’s car brandishing what he believed was a handgun,” MCSO Lt. Scott Spencer said in an interview, as reported by the Houston Chronicle. “The victim was ordered into the backseat of the vehicle, where the 16-year-old juvenile suspect allegedly brandished a knife and ordered the victim to be tied up with Mize’s shoelaces.”

After tying up the victim using Mize’s shoelaces, the suspects stole his wallet.

They then drove Barry to an ATM located outside an HEB on Rayford Road, where they forced him to withdraw money.

After leaving the HEB, the teens took Mize home, but kept Barry tied up in the backseat.

Once safely inside her home, Mize did not call authorities to report the ongoing crime.

Alone with the suspects, Barry told them he had more money at his home.

When the suspects sent him in to get the money, the victim locked them out and told his parents, who called authorities.

Police quickly located Barry’s stolen car at Dennis Johnston Park in Harris County.

Although the 15-year-old suspect escaped on foot, police took the 16-year-old into custody.

They later arrested Mize, who they initially believed was also a victim.

The teens are charged with aggravated robbery.

Mize is currently held on a $75,000 bond.