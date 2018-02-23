A Mexican citizen accused of the execution-style murder of two Baytown teens in 2015 is reportedly back in the United States to face capital murder charges.
Authorities say Brandon Alejandro Flores, 23, shot Jarvis Morgan, Jr, 17, and Alejandro “Alex” Castillo Chavez, 18, in a wooded area in Chambers County.
The group of three once said to be best friends, records show Morgan and Chavez attended Lee High School in Baytown at the time of their deaths, who went missing in February 2015.
Authorities reportedly discovered their bodies two weeks later.
Flores, who said he knew the teens through his work as an unlicensed barber, spoke with the family during the search:
“He was just apologizing,” Alex Chavez’s mother Mariana Castillo said in an interview Eyewitness News. “I don’t know for what. He didn’t say it. He just said, ‘I’m sorry. I’m sorry.’ It sounded like he was crying.”
Investigators said the victims visited Flores the day of their alleged murders for a haircut.
After shooting the teens, prosecutors said Flores and two co-defendants,Valentin Lazo and Jose Juan Chavez, allegedly weighted down the bodies with bricks, throwing them over a bridge into nearby Double Bayou.
Flores’ co-defendants, unrelated to victim the with the same last name, are also reportedly facing capital murder charges.
While his co-defendants are housed in the Chambers County jail, Flores will await trial in Galveston County; authorities said they do not want the men to find a way to communicate with each other, given their beliefs of Flores’ gang-ties.
After the shooting, Flores fled to Mexico, where he remained free until 2016.
Although Mexican authorities took him into custody two years ago, they refused to extradite him to the United States until prosecutors guaranteed he would not face the death penalty.
Flores arrived at Bush Intercontinental Airport on Wednesday and reportedly made his first court appearance yesterday.
In the three years since the crime, investigators say a motive is still unclear; however, they said they hope arresting Flores will lead to new information.
