According to several area announcements, the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo isn’t the only event where you can hitch your hungry and deal-seeking wagon this spring:





RELATED: Developers say downtown Houston is getting a new $58 million food hall, and maybe sooner rather than later

Turns out the Bayou City’s food scene is just as exhilarating already this month, with happenings celebrating the margarita, as well as Rodeo Specials galore.

Our friends over at The Houston Press compiled a list of upcoming food and drink dates to circle on the calendar.

To name a few:

At revered chef Hugo Ortega’s bevy of restaurants, the margarita will be put on a pedestal for National Margarita Day, Feb. 22.

Expect great things from their “Greatest Margarita,” a concoction which, according to the menu, usually runs $29, but, for $15, it may be extra worth it.

Featuring 25-year aged Grand Marnier and wood-aged Gran Centenario añejo tequila, Hugo’s, Caracol and Xochi – also named a Best New Restaurant semifinalist for the James Beard Award – will reportedly all serve the special.

In addition to la día de la margarita on Feb. 22, the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest comes back to NRG Park the same day, reportedly set to run through the weekend with three days of barbecue, including a contest with 250 teams.

RELATED: Earlier this week, a Houston food critic saved an area restaurant from a roast, and not by his words

If those sweet deals aren’t enough to get you going, Tony Mandola’s Gulf Coast Kitchen and Urban Eats are offering special promotions good with a rodeo ticket stub:

At Tony Mandola’s, one regular-priced entree will net you the Rodeo Special – a six-to-eight ounce lobster tail and a 14-ounce ribeye and regularly a $45 value – for free.

At Urban Eats, show the stub, and you’ll get a beer or wine for just a penny when you order the Cowboy Sliders or Cowgirl Sliders.

Check out the entire list here, and treat yourself, H-Town!