This week, the editorial board of the Houston Chronicle announced its endorsement of Texas State Senator Sylvia Garcia to replace retiring U.S. Congressman Gene Green in the upcoming election.





The newspaper endorsed her over six other Democratic candidates for the district, as well as four potential Republican candidates.

Editors reportedly credited Garcia’s time in state and local office, as she is the only candidate listed with such experience.

Board members also cited the public official’s time as Houston city controller, Harris County commissioner and state senator as part of the experience the district needs to replace Green, a 25-year veteran of federal Congressional politics.

RELATED: U.S. Rep. Ted Poe of Houston Announces He Will Not Seek Re-Election

According to election records, the 29th District includes Hobby Airport, Pasadena and several neighborhoods on the city’s east and north sides.

Census data shows the district’s population is largely Hispanic, and Green won every election for his seat since his first time appearing on the ballot in 1992.

A number of the other candidates, including attorney Roel Garcia (no relation), teacher and former Obama administration intern Hector Morales and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Augustine Reyes, are Hispanic, as well.

The board pointed out how, if elected, State Sen. Garcia would be 68 years old on the day she would take the oath of office; despite her experience at the local and state levels, they say she could face an uphill battle as a freshman Congresswoman in the halls of power of Capitol Hill.

RELATED: More Than 50 Women File for Texas Congressional Seats in 2018

Even with the endorsement, Garcia’s election to the seat may not be a done deal:

Fellow Democrat and Houston businessman Tahir Javed reportedly raised nearly $250,000 from donors, additionally loaning his campaign $400,000, beefing up his funds by more than twice the size of Garcia’s.

Furthermore, four candidates are running in the Republican primary in the 29th District: Phillip Aronoff, Jaimy Z. Blanco, Carmen Maria Montiel, and Robert Schafranek.

Stay tuned, Houston.