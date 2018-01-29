Firefighters responded to a fire at Mount of Salvation House of Prayer in southwest Houston just before 7:00 a.m. during the Monday morning commute.





Some reports list the name of the church as Eternal Sacred Order of Cherubim and Seraphim.

RELATED: HPD sends their cutest police unit to help protect Superbowl 52

The church, which is on Alberene, is also visible from the Southwest Freeway. Commuters saw flames sprouting out of the building, along with a cloud of smoke blanketing the busy highway.

BREAKING – Fire at Mount of Salvation House of Prayer, multiple HFD units on scene. The blaze can be seen from Southwest Freeway pic.twitter.com/t16A1mQ2ed — Janel Forte (@JanelKHOU) January 29, 2018

The church is sandwiched between warehouses, making it challenging for firefighters to fight the flames.

Firefighters used ladder trucks to pour water over the fire and later climbed onto the roof of the structure to extinguish the smoldering flames.

Based on reports, one section of roof collapsed due to the blaze, leaving gaping holes and a view of the rafters.

Fire damages southwest Houston church > https://t.co/lOj0zemd4g pic.twitter.com/tl9eQJcqVd — KPRC 2 Houston (@KPRC2) January 29, 2018

Authorities say the fire may have started in the back of the church.

Some conflicting reports indicate only an office building received damage, leaving the sanctuary unharmed.

Once they arrived, firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames, though smoke continued to billow out over the highway, covering miles of the roadway.

HFD on the scene of a fire at a church in southwest Houston.

Eternal Sacred Order of Cherubim and Seraphim on Alberene Drive has extensive damage to the back of the building. pic.twitter.com/ScWRyKmgR8 — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) January 29, 2018

Firefighters on the roof working to extinguish the flames pic.twitter.com/cjgs20pmCz — Janel Forte (@JanelKHOU) January 29, 2018

No injuries were reported, but the building did sustain structural damage.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire

RELATED: Chief Art Acevedo calls for more police officers as HPD releases 2017 crime stats