Firefighters responded to a fire at Mount of Salvation House of Prayer in southwest Houston just before 7:00 a.m. during the Monday morning commute.
Some reports list the name of the church as Eternal Sacred Order of Cherubim and Seraphim.
The church, which is on Alberene, is also visible from the Southwest Freeway. Commuters saw flames sprouting out of the building, along with a cloud of smoke blanketing the busy highway.
The church is sandwiched between warehouses, making it challenging for firefighters to fight the flames.
Firefighters used ladder trucks to pour water over the fire and later climbed onto the roof of the structure to extinguish the smoldering flames.
Based on reports, one section of roof collapsed due to the blaze, leaving gaping holes and a view of the rafters.
Authorities say the fire may have started in the back of the church.
Some conflicting reports indicate only an office building received damage, leaving the sanctuary unharmed.
Once they arrived, firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames, though smoke continued to billow out over the highway, covering miles of the roadway.
No injuries were reported, but the building did sustain structural damage.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire
