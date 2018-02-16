In the aftermath of Valentine’s Day, two Houston couples shared their stories about how they met, fell in love and advice for keeping their marriages strong.





Bernard Freeman, better known as rapper Bun B, and his wife, Queenie, gave an interview in which they opened up on dating, romance and marriage.

For a first date, Bun B suggested “some place public — you don’t want some place intimidating, with dark corners. You want something well-lit, open and somewhere friendly and has really good service.”

He also addressed the growing issue of sexual assault and gave advice for men to show their romantic interest in a way that makes the woman feel safe and comfortable.

“Make eye contact. Let her know you’re interested in what she’s saying, and let her know you’re interested in her.”

Writers and entrepreneurs Noah Nofz and Mary Cate Stephenson met in early 2015 while working at a tech startup in Austin. They eventually found their love for each other through their mutual passion for books, especially the fiction of actor/comedian Steve Martin.

“It may sound trite, but I felt the strongest sense of connection to him,” said Stephenson. “If he gets these stories, I thought, he just might get me.”

The couple quickly became inseparable, in both their professional and personal lives. They applied their love of books toward the development of their own company, Two Cats Communications, which creates online content for bookstores and authors.

“These days, there is rarely a moment that we’re apart, and never a moment that we want to be,” said Nofz.

Although Valentine’s Day has passed, Queenie Freeman reminded couples the love doesn’t end when the day does.

“Valentine’s Day is every day, if you’re married and in love,” she said. “It’s not just one day out of the year.”