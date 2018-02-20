Menu
Houston Police officers recovered an ATM machine stolen in a smash-and-grab robbery in the Clear Lake area Tuesday, but the thieves reportedly remain on the run.


Bystanders contacted the HPD around 2:30 a.m. after a white truck drove into a convenience store, according to the Houston Chronicle and HPD Lt. Larry Crowson.

Men from two other vehicles — a blue Ford pickup and a white Chevy Impala — got out and helped load the store’s ATM machine into the white pickup.

Police pursued the white truck until it crashed into a fence at Highway 3 and Beltway 8, and the driver abandoned the truck to flee on foot.

The driver of the truck is still at large, but the white truck and ATM were recovered by HPD.

The other two vehicles and their drivers are also still at large as of this writing.

A similar theft occurred early Friday morning in the Hobby area.

The robbers broke through a grocery store’s reinforced window with a truck to steal the ATM machine inside. Whether the two incidents are related, or were perpetrated by the same criminals, is unclear.

On the 73rd anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima, Battleship Texas honors WWII vets

U.S. Olympic speedskater brings Houston Strong spirit to PyeongChang

Missouri City native Travis Scott rented out 2 theaters in Stafford this weekend "for the kids to watch" Black Panther

Houston couples tell their tales of romance and tips for dating

Shaken after Florida, several Humble ISD students said they stayed home today out of fear of being attacked themselves

