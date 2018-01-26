January 26-28, Magic the Gathering’s Grand Prix event is coming to Houston.

Organizers said hundreds are expected to pack Houston’s George R. Brown Convention Center looking to throw down with their best decks, win some sweet prize money and secure some seriously magical bragging rights.





It's a Double-GP weekend and it's your last chance to sign up for #GPLondon and #GPHouston ! Head to https://t.co/D73Qv14RIz now and Stake Your Claim! pic.twitter.com/mQKE90traO — ChannelFireball (@ChannelFireball) January 25, 2018

Grand Prix London is also reportedly occurring simultaneously – the first time a Grand Prix will be held on two different continents, according to the event website.

Players will reportedly face off in 50-minute rounds, using cards from Magic’s Ixlan Block Limited set.

For those less familiar with the trade, players say the game is relatively simple…once you know what you’re doing:

Days one and two are scheduled to whittle down players to the final eight, who will then play against one another in the single elimination playoff round, competing for a grand prize of 10,000 dollars.

There is still time for players to register for the main event until tonight at 9:00 p.m., although the games are set begin today at 10:00 a.m.

Participants will be with the option to choose their registration package – from one, which only secures a place in the main event, to others, which buy a spot for the entire weekend in various side events.

The artists who lend their work to the cards of Magic will also reportedy be there, along with vendors selling last-minute items and souvenirs to fit attendee’s needs.

People are expected to travel from all over the nation and world to attend, and they seem confident this one’s gonna be big.

Tomorrow I fly to Houston to play a Magic The Gathering Grand Prix! I am so very excited. Wish me luck. #GPHouston — Adam Elmakias (@elmakias) January 25, 2018

See y’all there!