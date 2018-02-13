Menu
Houston officials to deliver plan on stricter safety ordinances for boarding houses after fatal fires
Owen McNett sped through an intersection in northwest Harris County Friday night, blowing through a stop sign and crashing into a car driven by Wayne Childers. Childers, a father and husband from Cypress was killed. McNett already has five DWIs on his record.


According to ABC13, The Harris County District Attorney’s Office says this is the wreck could have been prevented.

“When you’re dealing with a DWI third or more, we don’t charge them with intoxication manslaughter anymore, we charge them with felony murder,” Sean Teare, chief of the Harris County Vehicular Crimes Division, told Eyewitness News.

Prosecutors for Harris County have decided to file the murder charge against McNett, 45, due to the fact that he has two prior DWI convictions.

If McNett is found guilty this time, he faces 25 years to life in prison.

Man with 5 DWIs charged with murder after causing deadly car wreck
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
Uber driver in Mission Bend reportedly shot and robbed of his livelihood

The debate on Confederate-named schools is rising again in Texas’ capital

U.S. women’s national soccer team to face Mexico in Houston this April ahead of World Cup qualifiers

There’s “no limit” to how many times we want to watch this update on injured Texan QB Deshaun Watson

Stunning news about the Texas teen who disappeared with an alleged online predator but had reunited with family

